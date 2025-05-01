Savor the Sunshine! A Windy Weekend is on the Way

Our sunny and Spring weather continues across the Coachella Valley through the work week with diurnal afternoon and evening winds kicking up a little into the latter half of the day.

Today has been gorgeous and seasonal, though we’re tracking big changes in our weather pattern as we head into the weekend. We’re tracking much stronger winds and a massive drop in temperatures, triggering a First Alert Weather Alert for all day Saturday and Sunday.

Let’s start with this evening first. A weak low is moving through Southern California this afternoon, bringing a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for Southwest San Bernardino County. Desert looks dry, mild and breezy though.

That low weakens as it moves east on Friday, but there’s enough moisture that we could see some isolated showers around Big Bear into the afternoon.

This weekend’s storm is much more noteworthy. A stronger, low-pressure system from the Northwest moves into Southern California bringing strong winds—especially Saturday and Sunday.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for all day Saturday and Sunday for strong winds, blowing dust, potential travel impacts, possible road closures, poor air quality and some isolated shower chances just outside the valley.

Right now, models are showing strongest winds peaking Saturday night into Sunday morning, which is when parts of the mountains and desert could see gusts 45-65mph. We know winds will be an issue, however we’re still a few days out, so exact timing and changes are possible. We’ll keep you posted.

There’s a lot of cold air associated with this weekend’s system, so along with windy weather, expect a noticeable drop in temperatures heading into Saturday and Sunday. We’ll see a 20 degree drop in temperatures Friday to Sunday afternoon.

Looking into the extended forecast, drier and warmer weather looks like it will make a comeback into next week as a ridge of high pressure aloft begins strengthening mid-week.