A Gusty, Dusty Weekend on the Way with a Major Drop in Temps

A gorgeous, warm end to the work week, but winds are increasing this evening and especially intothe weekend.

A much stronger low-pressure system is moving into the West Coast and sliding down into Southern California.

Here at 4pm, we're already seeing winds begin to strengthen throughout the valley.

Because of this, we've issued a First Alert Weather Alert in effect for all day tomorrow and Sunday, with gusts potentially reaching up to 40-50mph (some isolated locations could see stronger gusts). Decreasing air quality is likely as we head into the next 48 hours.

A Wind Advisory is in place for the San Gorgonio Pass, Borrego Springs and Desert Hot Springs from 6pm Saturday to 6am Sunday. We could see isolated gusts between 55-65mph here.

This frontal system will also bring a noticeable drop in temperatures. Highs today are expected to climb into the mid-90s but as our jet stream shifts farther south we'll see a nearly 20 degree drop in temperatures by Sunday and Monday with highs only climbing into the mid-70s.

Looking ahead to next week, winds are expected to die down early next week, and temperatures start rebounding—rising well above seasonal averages by midweek.