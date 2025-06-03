Flash Flooding Risks Linger as Scattered Thunderstorms Decrease Overnight

It's been an active day across the Coachella Valley Tuesday as scattered thunderstorms begin decreasing overnight. Some pockets of isolated heavy rain however have extended a number of Flash Flood Warning & Advisories and even triggered new ones around Joshua Tree National Park as of 11:45pm.

A Flood Advisory has been extended for several southeast and southern California communities around Riverside and San Bernadino for minor flooding in poor drainage areas.

A new Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Joshua Tree National Park and for extended for southern San Bernadino County into early Wednesday morning.

These storms have been a very fluid and quickly changing element of our forecast this evening--even triggering a Severe Thunderstorm Warning at one point earlier Tuesday afternoon. You can find the latest Watches & Warnings from the National Weather Service here.

Here's what the radar looked like just before 12:30am Wednesday.

There's a slight chance we could continue to see some elevated moisture and warm seasonal temperatures driving the instability that's been triggering some of these storms Wednesday, but drier air is on the way late week.

A ridge of high pressure moves in Thursday and we'll see drier and warmer conditions. Daytime highs continue to climb late week and into the weekend, peaking around 110° Sunday & Monday.

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Evans will have live coverage and updates beginning at 5am.