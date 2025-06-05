Warm with Occasional Breezes for Villagefest Night

This afternoon will bring occasional breezy winds, while temperatures remain steady in the low 100s. I'm seeing a few cumulus clouds developing over the mountains and high desert, and there is a very slight chance of thunderstorms for the San Bernadino Mountains and High Desert, but the Coachella Valley looks nice and sunny.

As we head into the weekend, a departing low-pressure system will allow a ridge of high pressure to begin building up from the south.

Our atmospheric moisture continues to dry out tomorrow and into the weekend as humidity levels will gradually decline over the next few days, leading to lower dew points as temperatures continue to rise.

While today's highs will be near average for this time of year in the low triple digits, a warming trend kicks in starting tomorrow.

Expect a noticeable jump in temperatures over the weekend, with daytime highs soaring to around 110°—a pattern that looks to persist into early next week.