Hottest Stretch of the Season Starts this Weekend

Temperatures across the Coachella Valley will climb through the weekend and into next week with the hottest days expected on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will likely reach 108-110 degrees, making it the hottest stretch so far this season.

This heatwave is courtesy of a strong upper-level ridge stretching from the Pacific Northwest through Arizona, keeping our weather pattern hot and dry. Meanwhile, a low-pressure system off the central California coast will remain stationary through Sunday, having little immediate impact locally--other than to provide a deep marine layer and chance for drizzle today. Inland areas, including the Inland Empire, will also see above average temperatures, climbing to the mid early next week.

Looking at mid next week, that ridge will start shifting eastward, allowing for a slight gradual cooldown. However, upper level zonal flow may prevent temperatures from falling too much. While no rain is expected, there is a weak weather disturbances that's going to pass north of the region, this could bring increasing winds to the High Desert.

A bigger change in our weather pattern begins Thursday, as a deep low drops down from Alaska, setting up a broad trough across the West Coast. This will usher in cooler air and deepen the marine layer along the coast by Friday, dropping temperatures back to normal or even slightly below normal. For us here in the Coachella Valley, this means a return to more tolerable conditions heading into the weekend.

Long-range models are indicating this cooler, "June Gloom" trend may linger around for awhile...potentially into mid-June.