Increased Heat for Final Weekend of June

We’ve been riding near seasonal norms the past few days, but that’s about to change as we head into the weekend.

A ridge aloft will peak over the region Saturday into Sunday, nudging highs up a few degrees — expect daytime temps to push near 110° in the lower deserts, with the peak heat expected Sunday through Tuesday.

Early next week, we'll be a touch cooler as a vey slow moving upper-level trough creeps toward the West Coast. By Tuesday, this trough becomes more of a cut-off low offshore, holding temperatures steady with only minor day-to-day changes.

Highs Monday will dip slightly Wednesday. But we're only talking a degree or two. By Thursday and Friday (4th of July), this trough pushes farther inland, pushing us right around seasonal temperatures.

Still no significant monsoonal moisture in sight. Most of the moisture is well to the east of us, so humidity values stay fairly low.

Generally speaking: we're trending quite warm, but nice with no significant winds or temperature fluctuations through the extended forecast period.