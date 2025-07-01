July Starts Toasty, Easing Slightly into the 4th

It’s the first of July, and we’re stepping into the new month after wrapping up a hot June across the Coachella Valley. Today followed suit, with another hot day, above average and above 110 degrees.

We're continuing to monitor air quality following the Wolf fire near Banning. An Air Quality Alert remains in place for a few more hours--expected to expire around 6pm tonight.

But change is on the horizon--heat wise. Temperatures are expected to gradually cool each day through Friday and into the weekend.

Tomorrow we'll be slightly cooler.

A weak low-pressure system off the central California coast is slowly making its way inland. As it moves across the state, it’ll help knock temperatures down a few degrees while also pulling in some mid and upper-level moisture. That could bring occasional high clouds to the desert and surrounding mountains, but conditions will remain dry overall.

Looking ahead, the 4th of July forecast is shaping up nicely—warm but not extreme, with highs near seasonal norms. It's a welcome break from the record heat we’ve seen in past years. Enjoy it while you can, though. The heat makes a comeback by Sunday, with temperatures climbing back into the 110s into next week.