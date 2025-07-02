A Seasonal 4th of July Ahead, But Hotter Temps Return Next Week

Good evening! We are officially halfway through 2025 on this July 2nd. It's certainly been a warm start to July, but we have a little bit of relief in sight.

Overnight conditions remain calm across the region with partly cloudy skies. Temps remain on the warm side. A weak trough lingering over Southern California is still helping to generate some mid-level cumulus clouds, especially over areas like Big Bear and the high desert. Surface winds are generally light and typical for this time of year, but there are a few breezes in our wind prone areas like Whitewater, Desert Hot Springs and Thousand Palms.

Temperatures the next few days will be warm, but closer to seasonal, with only minor day-to-day changes expected through the holiday weekend.

4th of July: Highs will range from the low 70s along the coast to around 105–110° across the lower deserts — right on track with seasonal norms. Expect similar highs through Saturday and Sunday, with calm and stable conditions continuing.

Looking ahead, a ridge of high pressure is expected to build in by early next week, bringing another noticeable warming trend. By the middle of next week, highs will climb into the triple digits and could approach 110-115 degrees in the lower deserts.

I'm keeping a close eye on monsoonal moisture. Some added moisture may work its way in next week, bringing a slight chance of cumulus development over the mountains, though storm chances still remain below 10% for now. If that changes, I'll be sure to let you know.