Sunny Skies and Steady Near Seasonal Temps

A relatively quiet and stable weather pattern lingers through the rest of the week across the Coachella Valley. I'm watching a weak troughing setup over Northern California and high pressure over Northern Mexico creeping closer to us in SoCal--that'll be keeping temperatures near seasonal.

Clear skies and dry conditions will continue, with highs hovering around 109 degrees through Friday. I'm still watching diurnal winds that stay elevated along mountain slopes and into the desert regions during the afternoons and evenings--that's pretty seasonal.

Looking ahead--by the weekend, high pressure is expected to build and expand north from Mexico, potentially pushing lower desert temperatures about 3–5 degrees above normal. Despite the increase, low dew points will help keep the heat index more manageable.