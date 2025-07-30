Desert Heat Holds Steady

Temperatures across the Coachella Valley will continue to warm just slightly into the weekend, with highs expected to run a hair above seasonal norm. After reaching 110°F yesterday, similar conditions are likely through Sunday and possibly Monday, with a good chance the valley exceeds 110°F again over the weekend. This certainly isn't extreme for this time of year, but the heat will be persistent, especially in the low desert--as per our norm.

West of the mountains, temperatures will remain closer to average, though the Inland Empire may briefly hit the 100-degree mark on Saturday and Sunday.

Generally speaking, I'm looking at minimal day-to-day changes expected through the weekend, keeping conditions steady but hot. Thankfully dewpoints look to remain below 50--which is great news for those who like to use evaporative coolers.

A degree or two of relief comes next week, with temperatures gradually dipping Monday and Tuesday. Inland highs will retreat into the upper 80s to mid-90s, while the low desert cools *slightly*--just below 110°F. Wednesday will bring a slight uptick in temperatures again.