Heat Intensifying into Next Week

Expect a gradual warming trend across the Coachella Valley and lower deserts through the weekend, as we welcome August with high temperatures about 3-5° above average.

Most desert communities will see highs closer to 110° through at least early next week.

A strengthening ridge of high pressure will expand mid- to late-week, pushing temperatures even higher. By Wednesday and especially Thursday and Friday, widespread moderate to high Heat Risk is expected, with highs around 115° in the deserts.

An Extreme Heat Watch is in effect for next week for portions of SW Arizona and SE Southern CA to our south.

Overnight lows won't offer much relief, remaining quite warm.

Stay cool and hydrated, particularly during the latter half of next week when the heat intensifies significantly.