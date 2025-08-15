Weekend Cooldown, Extreme Heat Rebuilds Late Next Week

TGIF! Finally some pleasant "cooler"/less hot weather to wrap up the work week and head into the weekend across the Coachella Valley.

Cooler-than-average weather will continue through the weekend, with high temperatures running a few degrees below normal due to a low-pressure system to our north, having an impact locally on our temps.

If you're traveling this weekend: Expect clear, drier conditions in the desert, while areas west of the mountains will experience more coastal cloud cover and even patchy drizzle this weekend.

Dew points will drop into the 30s and 40s into Saturday and Sunday, making conditions feel a lot more comfortable and less humid, added bonus: expect those evaporative coolers to work more efficiently.

ENJOY the cooler side of things through Sunday but get ready for another steady warming trend early next week. By Monday and Tuesday, highs stay pretty close to normal, then climb above average later in the week.

Looking at the extended forecast… by Thursday and Friday, desert highs could reach or exceed 115°F. As a high-pressure ridge builds over the Southwest, some monsoonal moisture may return starting midweek, bringing a slight chance of thunderstorms in the mountains and deserts late in the week. Confidence in next week's monsoonal precipitation is pretty uncertain this far out, but it's something I'm watching.