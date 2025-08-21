Hot and Humid with Weekend Storm Potential

The extreme heat continues across the Coachella Valley as strong high pressure maintains it's hold over the region. This keeps highs well into the one-teens through the weekend.

An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect through Saturday at 8 pm, so continue to take heat safety precautions--this is the time when heat-related illnesses significantly increase. Starting Friday, a boost in monsoonal moisture will bring a noticeable uptick in humidity, especially in the lower deserts, making conditions feel even more uncomfortable.

Storm chance increase a little heading into the weekend, with the best chance of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. The mountains, high desert, and here in the lower desert/Coachella Valley there's a 40-50% chance of storm activity. Some light showers or convection could develop as early as Friday night.

Regarding monsoonal storms: rainfall rates are expected to remain moderate, isolated pockets could see brief downpours. Confidence is lower regarding exactly where storms will develop, but expect daily afternoon and evening chances all the way through early next week.

Looking further ahead a gradual weakening of the high pressure system by midweek will bring a nice cooldown, with highs returning closer to seasonal and just below seasonal and storm chances decreasing by Tuesday.