Breezy Tonight Before Continued Cooldown

Gusty winds will continue through this evening, especially near the San Gorgonio Pass, where localized gusts could reach 60mph. The Coachella Valley is technically outside of the advisories, but breezy conditions are still expected, especially along the I-10 corridor.

Temperatures begin dropping a bit more today, certainly cooler with highs in the lower 90s, dipping into the upper 80s by Sunday or Monday.

Some brief and weak offshore flow Saturday morning will bring drier air but won't have a big impact here locally. Another minor cool-down is expected Monday before a gradual warming trend mid- to late next week.