A weakening tropical system (formerly Hurricane Priscilla) continues to funnel some moisture into the Coachella Valley through early Saturday, with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening—mainly near the mountains.

A Flood Watch remains in place for a large portion of the Southwest--predominantly east of the Coachella Valley--but does include Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, and Morongo Valley.

A Flood Advisory popped up this afternoon for the San Gorgonio Pass, but should expire shortly around 4:25pm.

Most areas will remain dry, but any storms that do develop could drift northeast, potentially impacting the Valley, especially near Mt. San Jacinto and the Banning Pass.

This weekend: Skies will begin to clear overnight, with drier conditions and increasing winds from the west Saturday. Sunday will be cooler and breezy, with dry weather continuing into early next week.

Looking ahead: By Tuesday and Wednesday, another low-pressure system dropping down the West Coast will bring more clouds, an uptick in our winds, and another chance of showers. Temperatures will trend well below normal through midweek, dipping into the low 80s during the day and 50s overnight. A couple Coachella Valley locations may even see daytime highs in the upper 70s by Tuesday. Depending on the track of this next system, our rain chances could linger into late next week.