Warm & Breezy Week in the Coachella Valley

Winds have calmed a bit and we're seeing another warm day across the Coachella Valley, with highs similar to yesterday in the lower deserts. Changes arrive Wednesday into Thursday as a Pacific system moves inland, bringing noticeably cooler temperatures and gusty west to northwest winds, especially along the desert mountain slopes. Gusts could reach 45 to 55 mph at times, with isolated higher gusts possible, before winds ease and turn northerly later Thursday.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for 10pm Wednesday to 11am Thursday, for Desert Hot Springs and our wind prone areas neighboring the valley, as we ll as the San Gorgonio Pass.

Temps drop more noticeably Thursday and Friday, running 10 to 15 degrees cooler than last weekend and the start of this week.

Weak Santa Ana winds are expected Friday, followed by a stronger push of north to northeasterly winds Saturday that will help kickstart another warming trend in the valley. If you're headed to the coast this coming weekend, offshore flow will limit marine layer clouds, keeping skies mostly clear and temperatures slowly increasing again.

Next week, moisture wrapping around a low to our southwest could increase cloud cover and bring a SLIGHT chance of showers. While many areas may stay dry, the chance for spotty showers will be something I keep my eye out for.