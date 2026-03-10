Skip to Content
Significant Warm Up on the Way

High pressure building into the region will bring a nice warming trend and plenty of sunshine across the Coachella Valley this week.

Highs will climb from the 80s today into the 90s by midweek as the ridge strengthens. By Thursday and Friday, offshore flow and very high pressure aloft will push temperatures into the lower 100s, with a number of neighborhoods looking at the potential for record highs.

Looking ahead to early next week, another ridge may develop and could bring even hotter temperatures to the desert.

Katie Boer

