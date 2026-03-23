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Weather

Low 100s as Near Record Temps Continue

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Published 3:17 PM

A day without record heat! Finally! Prior to today we've hit records 9 of the last 10 days.

The Coachella Valley will stays 15 to 20 degrees above average in the low 100s thanks to strong high pressure through Friday. After a "cooler" day in the low to mid 90s, near-record heat continues through the week and into the weekend.

Minor day-to-day temperature changes are possible as a weak upper-level disturbance moves through midweek, but overall conditions will remain hot and pretty stable.

Heading into next week, a gradual cooling trend will begin as the high pressure ridge weakens and shifts, though temperatures will still remain above seasonal norms. By Sunday and Monday, highs are expected to drop slightly but could still run 10 to 15 degrees above average in the upper 90s.

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Katie Boer

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