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Cooler and cloudier weather is in store for the beginning of the workweek

Spencer Blum
By
today at 4:05 PM
Published 4:00 PM

A change is finally in store for the Coachella Valley! Today has been on the warmer side, with relatively few clouds. Tomorrow will see a return to some cloudier skies and will mark the beginning of a general cooling trend for all of southern California, including here in the valley. As a result of the changing patterns, don't be caught off guard by some elevated evening winds over the coming days.

This all comes as a result of a broad troughing pattern (area of low pressure) moving into the region. Temperatures will gradually fall each day, eventually landing in the mid to low 80s by the middle of the week. The broad trough will keep us on the cloudier side for Monday and Tuesday. Sunnier skies will return by Wednesday.

Expect a cloudy and potentially breezy start to the workweek as temperatures begin to fall day by day. Highs will fall to the mid to low 80s, with the "coolest" day being Thursday. Then, another warming trend will take over.

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Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

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