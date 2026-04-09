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Cooler, Windy Weekend Ahead with Chance of Showers in the Coachella Valley

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Published 3:30 PM

Big changes are underway across the Coachella Valley as a pair of storm systems move closer to the region. Today will likely be the last of our hotter days in the 90s, before cooler air begins to move in by Friday. Winds will increase across the deserts and surrounding mountains, with gusts between 25-45 mph at times through the weekend.

By Saturday, temperatures fall into the 80s with a slight chance of light showers, though most areas will stay dry. A more impactful system arriving late Saturday into Sunday, gives us a little better chance of scattered showers and noticeably cooler conditions.

Sunday and Monday will be our coolest days with highs only climbing to the mid to upper 70s and a slight chance of thunderstorms west of the mountains.

Lingering moisture could keep a few light showers around SoCal into Monday, along with temperatures remaining cool. Conditions begin to improve by Tuesday, with drier weather, lighter winds, and a gradual warm-up by the middle and end of next week.

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Katie Boer

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