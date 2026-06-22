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Weather

Summer Heat Increases Through Midweek

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Published 3:34 PM

A warming trend is underway across the Coachella Valley as high pressure strengthens over the Southwest.

Highs will climb from near seasonal levels today into the upper 100s by Wednesday, running about 5 to 10 degrees above average with increasingly warm overnight temperatures offering limited relief.  

While a few clouds and a slight chance of an isolated mountain shower or thunderstorm are possible through midweek--impacts for the valley will be minimal other than added monsoonal moisture may make things feel a little stickier.

Temperatures begin easing back down Thursday and Friday before a more noticeable cooldown arrives next weekend.

By Sunday, highs could fall to near or even slightly below seasonal norms, accompanied by breezier conditions around the passes and desert slopes.


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Katie Boer

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