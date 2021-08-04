More records possible today

Weather Alerts

Highs hit 119 yesterday, besting the previous record by one degree.

Today, we need to hit 121 to tie the previous record, so the bar is only slightly higher.

The Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory remain in effect until 8 p.m. tomorrow evening.

Please stay hydrated and take all necessary heat precautions through this excessively hot period. And remember, today is the first day back for PSUSD so keep an eye out for kids and school zones!

By the weekend, temperatures being a slow descent toward normal (109).