today at 8:42 am
Gusty Winds Return to our Forecast

Expect breezy to gusty condition to prevail for the next few days. A Wind Advisory goes into effect this evening at 7, lasting through 6 tomorrow morning.

We are anticipating wind gusts in the 25-35mph range through Wednesday, and the Wind Advisory may be extended because of that.

This is the result of storm to our North that will continue to drop southward through today and tomorrow, keeping those winds a part of our weather scenario.

Highs are going to slightly below our seasonal average of 80 for the next few days.

We warm up as we head into the weekend, with 80s on the way and lighter winds.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

