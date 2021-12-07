First Alert Weather Alert Day issued for Thursday

While today we experienced light sprinkles, Thursday looks more impressive. For that reason, the First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert from Thursday morning until 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

TODAY

The band of showers has pushed east of the Coachella Valley. Clouds will gradually clear through the night.

Rainfall totals were minimal across the Southland, as expected. Click here for a more expansive list.

WEDNESDAY

If you've missed the sunshine, you're in luck. It'll make a reappearance tomorrow and aid in temperatures climbing into the mid-70s around the Coachella Valley.

THURSDAY

Thursday's storm system packs both a little more moisture and even cooler temps that will last through the weekend. The Weather Alert Day has been issued due to concerns over road conditions and snow impacting travel above 6,000 feet in our local mountain communities.

Gusty winds will also be associated with this passing system. Current estimates have the strongest gusts, greater than 30 MPH, through the San Gorgonio Pass and over the High Desert. The Coachella Valley is trending towards the 20-25 MPH range.

