Skip to Content
First Alert Forecast
By
today at 9:11 AM
Published 9:09 AM

Gusty winds return for this afternoon and evening

Winds will again be gusty through tonight, and breezy tomorrow. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from Noon until 9 p.m. this evening.

A couple of quick moving troughs will pass to our North, helping to enhance winds throughout the region.

Winds on the Valley floor will reach 25-30 m.p.h. with stronger winds North of the I-10 this afternoon and evening.

Tomorrow the winds will ease, but still a bit breezy.

As the winds ease, we'll see highs in the 90s this weekend, but temps return to above average levels by midweek.

First Alert Forecast

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content