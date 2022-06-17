Gusty winds return for this afternoon and evening

Winds will again be gusty through tonight, and breezy tomorrow. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from Noon until 9 p.m. this evening.

A couple of quick moving troughs will pass to our North, helping to enhance winds throughout the region.

Winds on the Valley floor will reach 25-30 m.p.h. with stronger winds North of the I-10 this afternoon and evening.

Tomorrow the winds will ease, but still a bit breezy.

As the winds ease, we'll see highs in the 90s this weekend, but temps return to above average levels by midweek.