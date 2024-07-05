Skip to Content
Weather Insider: HCFCs and Ozone

Spencer Blum
Published 6:10 PM

CFCs and HCFCs are a class of industrial chemicals used in many different processes. They're especially good as coolants in things like refrigerators and air conditioners. While they have great uses for industrial purposes, when they get into the atmosphere, they can wreak havoc on the Ozone Layer and are an extremely potent greenhouse gas.

The Ozone layer lives up in the stratosphere and blocks the vast majority of the UV radiation from the sun from actually reaching the earth's surface. Without the Ozone layer, life on Earth would simply not be possible. If Ozone stays up in the atmosphere, then why do we get Ozone Advisories in the Coachella Valley? Well, during the summer months especially, Ozone can form near the surface and the lack of wind can allow it to linger for some time.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

