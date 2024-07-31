Weather Insider: How fires can create their own weather

If there's one thing wildfires are known for it's heat. As fires heat up the air, it becomes less dense and will want to rise. As this happens, it has the ability to create special thunderstorms known as pyrocumulus and pyrocumulonimbus clouds (aka thunderstorms caused by fires).

Fires can also influence the weather on the surface. As the hot air rises from the fire, more air from the surrounding environment will move in to fill the gap. This also feeds the fire plenty of fresh oxygen it needs to survive. This can also create some issues for those fighting the fires. Sometimes, the air currents can even throw embers several meters away, beyond the fire line, and start another part of the fire.