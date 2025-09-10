Weather Insider: 2024 State of the Climate Report

Last month, the American Meteorological Society released its annual report on the state of the climate for 2024. The report was a collaborative effort of hundreds of scientists from all over the world. The report highlighted a number of findings, ranging from sea ice concerns to record-high greenhouse gases to signifcant weather events. Some of the significant climate anomalies/weather events can be seen below.

The report highlighted that greenhouse gases reached their highest levels on record in 2024. 2024 set the record for the hottest global surface temperature for the second year in a row. Additionally, all 6 major temperature datasets confirmed that 2015 - 2024 was the hottest decade on record. The report also showed that all major reference glaciers around the world saw their greatest losses ever.

To learn more about the report, click here: https://ametsoc.net/sotc2024/SotC2024.pdf