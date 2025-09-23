Weather Insider: Mudslides & Flash Floods

Last week's spell of wet weather brought generous amounts of rain to Southern California, especially for the higher, more mountainous terrain. Some areas, like Oak Glenn and Idyllwild, saw a lot of rain in a very short amount of time. This caused some flash floods and mudslides in these areas. The Forest Falls/Oak Glenn area saw rainfall rates upwards of 1.89 inches of rain in just a single hour.

Credit: CalTrans

Flash floods can happen when too much rain falls too quickly in a specific area. The soils of the area can hold and absorb some of the moisture that falls. However, the soils can quickly become saturated. Once the soil can't take in any more water, the water will start to build up and flow, causing a flash flood. In the case of a mudslide, the water can cause the top layer of soil to become unstable. When this happens and mixes with the rushing water, mudslides can slide downhill and impact communities.

Given the unpredictable and fast-changing nature of these types of weather events, it's important to stay weather aware and to heed those warnings you get from the National Weather Service.