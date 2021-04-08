First Alert Weather Alert continues until midnight

Local Forecast

Wind speeds crossed the threshold for First Alert Weather Alert Day criteria with gusts over 50 MPH through the San Gorgonio Pass and gusts over 40 MPH on the valley floor.

Strong onshore flow will continue across the desert through the night with gusts near 40 MPH expected to continue. The Wind Advisory from yesterday was extended until midnight for San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains, as well as all of the Coachella Valley. Read the advisory details here.

Winds will weaken through Friday morning, though remain breezy. 10-15 MPH winds anticipated for Friday afternoon.

Thursday's wind didn't aid in ushering in cooler temperatures and highs in the upper 90s will stick with the desert into the weekend.

