RECORD HEAT felt across the Coachella Valley

Temperatures have exceeded record high temperatures from the west end to the east end of the Coachella Valley this afternoon. Both Palm Springs and Thermal have shattered the previous record high temperature for each city on today's date. The '65 and '96 records didn't stand a chance against 2021 on this final day of April!

It's important to be aware of the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses so you can prevent conditions from worsening. The heat is unbiased and can affect everyone.

Get your ice cream but eat it fast! Temperatures will remain warm through the evening hours. A breezy northwest wind will 10-15 MPH will be enjoyable with the warmer-than-normal temperatures lingering.

There is relief from the high heat this weekend. Temperatures will cool near 100° Saturday then near 90° Sunday. To aid in the cooling there will be strong west winds experienced across the mountains and desert.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Saturday and Sunday. A First Alert Weather Alert Day has been enacted as well for strong winds that will be impactful to your weekend. Read MORE about what to expect with the wind here.

