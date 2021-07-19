Skip to Content
More monsoonal humidity this afternoon

While not as humid as the weekend, today we still some some afternoon humidity in the forecast with dew points up in the mid-fifties according to the latest models.

Some slightly drier air is in place this morning, so the threat of storms is great diminished, but still exists.

We will see some afternoon cloud development, and the slight possibility of isolated storms in SoCal later today.

Highs will be close to seasonal norms today through midweek, but slightly cooler heading into the weekend.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

