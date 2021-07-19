More monsoonal humidity this afternoon

Local Forecast

While not as humid as the weekend, today we still some some afternoon humidity in the forecast with dew points up in the mid-fifties according to the latest models.

Some slightly drier air is in place this morning, so the threat of storms is great diminished, but still exists.

We will see some afternoon cloud development, and the slight possibility of isolated storms in SoCal later today.

Highs will be close to seasonal norms today through midweek, but slightly cooler heading into the weekend.