Monsoonal moisture returns Monday

Local Forecast

A very seasonable day is ahead of us with high temperatures near average. Enjoy the abundance of sunshine and the drier weather before humid conditions return.

Monsoonal moisture is making a comeback to Southern California. Dew point temperatures will be on the rise into the 60s on Monday. This will create a true case of the muggies and make being outside not so comfortable.

Not only will we feel the increase in humidity, but we'll also see it in the form of clouds moving overhead.

Isolated mountain storms are expected on Monday but coverage looks to increase on Tuesday. The Coachella Valley could receive up to a tenth of an inch of rain.

