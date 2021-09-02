Skip to Content
A comfortable few days ahead

Yesterday, highs hit a very mild 96! Today we'll be closer to 100, but still well below average as dry conditions push into the region. The bulk of the moisture has moved well to our East.

Dew points will drop even further this afternoon as we warm up toward our daytime high.

Into the Labor Day weekend, we'll gradually warm up to near seasonal norms, and will hold on to the sunshine. We do see a return of monsoonal moisture by Labor Day and early next work week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

