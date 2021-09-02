A comfortable few days ahead

Local Forecast

Yesterday, highs hit a very mild 96! Today we'll be closer to 100, but still well below average as dry conditions push into the region. The bulk of the moisture has moved well to our East.

Dew points will drop even further this afternoon as we warm up toward our daytime high.

Into the Labor Day weekend, we'll gradually warm up to near seasonal norms, and will hold on to the sunshine. We do see a return of monsoonal moisture by Labor Day and early next work week.