NOW: Thunderstorms over mountains and deserts

Local Forecast

THE LATEST

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for Lake Arrowhead, Running Springs, Fawnskin until 5:45 p.m. Report of rocks sliding onto HWY 18.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING until 3:30 p.m. for San Bernardino County, including Twentynine Palms, Amboy, Yucca Valley. This thunderstorm is moving northwest at 15 MPH. Hazards include 60 MPH wind gusts.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to continue through the afternoon across Riverside County mountains and deserts. Check back for updates.

THE FORECAST

A Flex Alert will be in effect statewide from 4:00-9:00 p.m Thursday due to predicted high energy demand and tight supplies on the power grid. During this time period, refrain from using major appliances and turn your A/C up to 78° or higher. Read more about the alert here.

The Excessive Heat Warning for the High Desert, including the eastern portion of Joshua Tree National Park and Chuckwalla Valley, is in place through 8:00 p.m. Thursday. The Heat Advisory for the Inland Empire and Riverside County mountains, below 6,000', is now in effect until Friday night.

The mugginess is not done with us just yet. Dew point temperatures will remain elevated, in the 70s Friday morning. This extra moisture in the atmosphere will allow for isolated storms to develop over the mountains in the afternoon.

