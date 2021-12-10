Cold temperatures for weekend nights and mornings

A Freeze Warning has been issued for Friday night through Saturday morning. Temperatures will drop below freezing which can kill crops or damage outdoor plumbing.

For the Palm Springs area, get ready for lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s to carry us through the weekend.

Our next storm system is shaping up to be the most impactful one yet of the season. The current timeline has it arriving Tuesday and bringing potentially more than a quarter of an inch of rain to the valley floor throughout the day. A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Tuesday, December 14th due to the notable rainfall estimates for the desert and mountains.

Precipitation amounts will be monitored closely as this will be a storm that will make travel difficult, especially on mountain roads. Preliminary estimates bring 4"+ to passes, above 5,000'.

