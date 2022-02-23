Cooler-than-normal temperatures persist through the workweek

Palm Springs peaked at 58° this afternoon, 17° below average! Bundle up because we've got a cold night ahead as this winter storm system departs Southern California.

Here's a quick glance at some of the snowfall reports that have come in:

A Hard Freeze Warning takes effect at 8:00 p.m. for the High Desert and midnight for the Inland Empire. Temperatures will drop below freezing which can kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Unprotected outdoor plumbing should be wrapped or drained to prevent possible bursting.

Sunshine returns to the desert tomorrow with the departure of the trough of low pressure. Get ready for some stunning snow-capped mountains with the clearing of skies. Send your photos to share@kesq.com!

Temperatures will warm into the low 60s tomorrow, 70s by the weekend, and continue to climb into the 80s next week. That's a 20°+ increase compared to what was felt out there today!

