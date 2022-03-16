Remaining breezy into St. Patrick’s Day

It's been a beautiful and breezy day around the valley. Here's a look at some of the wind gusts recorded around the desert:

Skies will remain clear through the night as yesterday's passing trough continues its eastward track.

A similar temperature setup will be felt tomorrow before another quick warmup to close out the workweek.

Looking back at years past, 2022 will be similar to 2019 with highs ~5° above average. At least it won't be as hot as 2017s 95°!

