The heat is on!

The last time Palm Springs reached 100 degrees was October 3, 2021, but it will likely happen again today. A persistent ridge of high pressure brings some of the hottest temps into play this afternoon.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. this evening for areas to the West of the Valley including the beaches, so little relief to be found unless you head to the mountains!

Given the unusually hot conditions, be sure to follow the typical heat precautions for both you and your pets!

Pets can struggle with the heat, especially hot pavement, so be kind to your pets and stick to the grassy areas, and walk them early in the day, or well after sunset.

That ridge will begin to break down into the weekend, and by Sunday gusty winds as a trough moves in will drop highs into the upper 80s and lower 90s. By Tuesday we will likely see highs in the upper 70s!