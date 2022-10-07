Improving air quality and cooler temperatures for the weekend

A hazy day with poor air quality after Thursday's haboob. As of Friday evening, the Coachella Valley was reporting 'moderate' air quality, a big improvement from the 'hazardous' conditions this morning. The Windblown Dust Advisory, issued by South Coast Air Quality Management District, has been extended through Saturday morning.

Low pressure to our south is feeding moisture to the Desert Southwest with its counter-clockwise flow. Offshore winds will continue to direct that moisture into the Southland. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to increase around Southern California mountains and deserts through the weekend.

Highs will cool to seasonable temperatures this weekend, with continued cooling into the low 90s by the middle of next week.

