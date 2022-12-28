More clouds and mild temperatures for rest of the workweek

Gusty conditions are being felt this evening in the wind-prone locations near the San Gorgonio Pass, which has led to the road closure of North Indian Canyon Drive for the second consecutive day.

Skies have been clear throughout Wednesday in the wake of last night's winter storm. Clouds will increase through the night and become more prevalent on Thursday. Spotty drizzle is possible, predominately for higher elevations.

Clouds will be with us as we close out the workweek along with mild temperatures.

The next winter storm system is set to arrive in Southern California on Saturday. Mother Nature is trying to get in on the New Year's fun as the current timing for rain in the Coachella Valley is Saturday night into Sunday morning. This system is expected to be wetter and windier than the last, and a First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for the dates.

