More Heat Moving In Ahead Of The Weekend

The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended for yet another day, now scheduled to expire Tuesday evening. High temperatures of up to 121°F are possible for the Coachella Valley this weekend!

High heat is being felt across the country, not just here in southern California. The potential for heat in excess of 100°F can be seen from the Desert Southwest to Texas. A strong ridge has taken hold in the western parts of the country and will continue to expand west. The ridge of high pressure is preventing any other weather systems from moving into our area and bringing down the temperatures.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Saturday and Sunday as those are the dates with the best opportunity to set record-high temperatures. Highs around 120°F are expected for this weekend. There is an exceptionally high risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly this weekend! It's crucial to practice heat safety during this time!

