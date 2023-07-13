Dangerous Heat Continuing To Build

An Excessive Heat Warning is still in place for our region though 8pm on Tuesday. In fact, the majority of the state is under such a warning. Although, other warnings in different parts of the state may have different timing. Temperatures could reach as high as 123°F in some areas.

An intense and large ridge of high pressure is continuing to expand westward. This ridge will continue its expansion over the next few days and will likely peak sometime this weekend, corresponding with the highest temperatures so far this year.

We have issued a First Alert Weather Alert for Saturday and Sunday. The peak of this heat wave is will be this weekend with potentially record-breaking temperatures expected for both days. Excessive heat will still be with us well into next week, although the warning from the National Weather Service is set to expire on Tuesday. Temperatures below 110°F are not in the forecast for at least the next week. Please be sure to practice heat safety!