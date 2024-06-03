Rising temperatures through the week

A ridge of high pressure will build over Southern California in the days ahead, helping our temperatures climb above the seasonal average.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for the Coachella Valley beginning Wednesday morning. This will be the first big heat of the summer season. As these temperatures can increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for those not acclimated to the climate, a First Alert Weather Alert has been issued through Friday.

The heat is on for the latter half of the week! Temperatures will drop through the weekend, so our evening winds will pick up a bit more.