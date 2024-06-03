Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Rising temperatures through the week

By
Updated
today at 4:24 PM
Published 4:01 PM

A ridge of high pressure will build over Southern California in the days ahead, helping our temperatures climb above the seasonal average.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for the Coachella Valley beginning Wednesday morning. This will be the first big heat of the summer season. As these temperatures can increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for those not acclimated to the climate, a First Alert Weather Alert has been issued through Friday.

The heat is on for the latter half of the week! Temperatures will drop through the weekend, so our evening winds will pick up a bit more.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Haley Clawson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content