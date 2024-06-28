A warm close to the workweek with more heat in the forecast

As high pressure continues to dominate much of the southern tier of the nation, including here in the desert southwest, we will not be seeing much relief from the high heat. Temperatures look to remain above average this weekend and into next week. As a reminder, the average for today's date is 107°F.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass. This will go into effect Sunday morning and will remain in place through Friday evening. This will almost certainly be upgraded to a warning as we approach the start of the alert. Afternoon highs have the potential to reach 116°F.

As mentioned before, temperatures will remain above average for the foreseeable future. With the Excessive Heat Watch taking effect Sunday, temperatures will not drop below 110° in the upcoming week. Always practice heat safety, especially with Independence Day right around the corner.