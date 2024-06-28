Skip to Content
Local Forecast

A warm close to the workweek with more heat in the forecast

Spencer Blum
By
Published 3:44 PM

As high pressure continues to dominate much of the southern tier of the nation, including here in the desert southwest, we will not be seeing much relief from the high heat. Temperatures look to remain above average this weekend and into next week. As a reminder, the average for today's date is 107°F.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass. This will go into effect Sunday morning and will remain in place through Friday evening. This will almost certainly be upgraded to a warning as we approach the start of the alert. Afternoon highs have the potential to reach 116°F.

As mentioned before, temperatures will remain above average for the foreseeable future. With the Excessive Heat Watch taking effect Sunday, temperatures will not drop below 110° in the upcoming week. Always practice heat safety, especially with Independence Day right around the corner.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content