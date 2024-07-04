A hot Independence Day in the desert

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued by the First Alert Weather team as potentially record-breaking temperatures impact the Coachella Valley on Friday and Saturday.

High temperatures today are so far slightly cooler than initially expected, however, that is because more moisture moved in than expected. Since water can hold onto heat more, high temperatures have been held back, but that means we can expect warmer overnight low temperatures.

We have the potential to tie or break several records in the coming days! Look forward to temperatures near 120° for Friday and Saturday with highs staying in the upper 110s the the middle of next week. We will not be getting much relief from the heat for a while, so ALWAYS practice heat safety!