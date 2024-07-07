Excessive heat continues well into next week

The National Weather Service has extended the Excessive Heat Warning through 9 PM Thursday. As a result of the elevated moisture, they have lowered the high temperature range to have highs up to 119°F. Daily highs are heavily dependent on how much moisture lingers in the valley throughout the day. Dew points were holding strong in the 60s for much of the day.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for windblown dust as winds look to be a bit elevated in the evenings around sunset. This is in place through 8 AM Tuesday.

We are still looking at some big numbers on the 7-day forecast. Again, daily highs are heavily dependent on daily moisture content. Some above-average, but slightly cooler temperatures are in store for the end of next week and into next weekend as some monsoonal moisture could move into the valley.