A hot close to the weekend ahead of a sticky workweek

It is staying brutally hot in the Coachella Valley today. As of 3:45, temperatures are mostly above 110°F. You'll notice some cooler temperatures in the east valley. This is due to the elevated humidity levels the farther south you move.

The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended by the weather service. It is now set to expire at 11 PM on Wednesday. Despite the elevated humidity that will move in for the work week, daily highs still have the potential to reach 115°F. Be sure to always practice heat safety!

We are staying hot and humid in the week ahead. Along with the heat warning, a big push of monsoonal moisture will move into the valley starting Monday. This will increase the potential for cumulus clouds over the local mountains, with the greatest chance for thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday.