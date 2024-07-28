Skip to Content
A seasonable and breezy close to the weekend

Spencer Blum
By
Published 3:57 PM

This evening will see another boost to our winds. While these winds will be weaker than yesterday, they will still be elevated enough to loft bits of dust and sand into the air. Winds will gradually decrease with each evening through midweek.

An Air Quality Alert was issued yesterday for the Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass. They have since extended it through 10:00 Wednesday morning. You can always check airnow.gov for the latest air quality data for your location.

Temperatures will remain close to the seasonable average for the next few days as highs hover around 110°F. Temperatures will start to rise again by midweek as monsoonal moisture makes a comeback starting Thursday.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

