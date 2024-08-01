Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Excessive heat, higher humidity, and reduced air quality in the forecast

By
Updated
today at 6:52 AM
Published 5:59 AM

Smoke from the Nixon Fire remains a problem for the region, dropping air quality in the "Unhealthy" range so a smoke advisory remains in effect. In addition, an Excessive Heat Watch will go into effect Saturday and Sunday as temps rise to near 115.

High pressure will dominate the forecast through the weekend and into next week, keeping those temps well above average.

Humidity has increased substantially in the overnight, and will stay elevated through tomorrow, then thin out a bit for the weekend.

With the additional humidity today, highs will stay near 100 before warming up into the weekend.

Into the weekend, the Excessive Heat Watch (which will become a warning) covers both Saturday and Sunday, with temps near 115, but even into next week highs remain elevated.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content