Excessive heat, higher humidity, and reduced air quality in the forecast

Smoke from the Nixon Fire remains a problem for the region, dropping air quality in the "Unhealthy" range so a smoke advisory remains in effect. In addition, an Excessive Heat Watch will go into effect Saturday and Sunday as temps rise to near 115.

High pressure will dominate the forecast through the weekend and into next week, keeping those temps well above average.

Humidity has increased substantially in the overnight, and will stay elevated through tomorrow, then thin out a bit for the weekend.

With the additional humidity today, highs will stay near 100 before warming up into the weekend.

Into the weekend, the Excessive Heat Watch (which will become a warning) covers both Saturday and Sunday, with temps near 115, but even into next week highs remain elevated.